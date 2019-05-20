English
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks ENCHANTING In An Icy White Feathered Gown On Cannes 2019 Red Carpet!

    It's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second day at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and the gorgeous diva has also again impressed everyone on the red carpet with her dreamy look for Day 2.

    After glittering as a golden mermaid in an asymmetrical gold gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture yesterday, Aishwarya opted for an icy-white ensemble for her red carpet appearance and as always, she looks breathtakingly beautiful in it. Have a look at her pictures here.

    Aishwarya's Dreamy Entry At The Red Carpet

    The light-eyed beauty looked every bit drop-dead gorgeous in an icy white gown by Ashi studio. With ruffled detailing, the feathers all over the dress made her outfit even more regal.

    A Close-up Shot

    Aishwarya opted for a textured updo to complement her outfit. The dark smokey eyes with hints of silver and the simple dangling earring added more to her beauty.

    Spreading Love All Over

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen blowing a kiss and it's a perfect capture. What do you folks think?

    A Treat For The Sore Eyes

    The Cannes legend knows how to ace the look every time she hits the red carpet and this time too, we are all hearts over her.

    SCARY & AWFUL! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets DISSED For Her Cannes Golden Gown; Fans Are Disappointed

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 23:10 [IST]
