Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Love For Her Nephew Is Too Cute To Be Missed As She Celebrates His Birthday

      It's a known to all that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a family woman. Nothing matters to her more than her family and we just love her for that! In fact, most of the Indian women relate themselves to her as they feel she is one actress, who has made a perfect balance between her work and family. Earlier today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at The Little Gym Of Bandra, where she was seen celebrating her nephew's (Shivansh) birthday, and her pictures are too cute to be missed!

      Aww'dorable, Right?

      A super cute snap of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Vrinda Rai (Aishwarya's mom) feeding cake to Shivansh. For the unversed, Shivansh is the son of Aishwarya Rai's brother, Aditya Rai.

      A Perfect Family Portrait

      Birthday celebration is incomplete without a perfect family portrait. Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan striking a pose with her daughter, mother, brother, sister-in-law (Shrima Rai) and nephews.

      How Beautiful Does She Look..

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an epitome of Indian beauty and we can't stop gazing at her simple yet gorgeous look for her nephew's birthday party.

      Aaradhya Strikes A Pose With Mommy

      Seen here is Aaradhya Bachchan, striking a pose with her mommy and one of the guests at her cousin's birthday bash.

      On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
