Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Love For Her Nephew Is Too Cute To Be Missed As She Celebrates His Birthday

Aww'dorable, Right?

A super cute snap of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Vrinda Rai (Aishwarya's mom) feeding cake to Shivansh. For the unversed, Shivansh is the son of Aishwarya Rai's brother, Aditya Rai.

A Perfect Family Portrait

Birthday celebration is incomplete without a perfect family portrait. Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan striking a pose with her daughter, mother, brother, sister-in-law (Shrima Rai) and nephews.

How Beautiful Does She Look..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an epitome of Indian beauty and we can't stop gazing at her simple yet gorgeous look for her nephew's birthday party.

Aaradhya Strikes A Pose With Mommy

Seen here is Aaradhya Bachchan, striking a pose with her mommy and one of the guests at her cousin's birthday bash.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.