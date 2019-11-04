Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Manager Undergoes Skin Grafting Post Diwali Mishap

This year, Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash at Jalsa hit the headlines after Aishwarya Rai's manager Archana Sadanand sustained burn injuries after a mishap at the party. The lady sustained 15 per cent burns when her lehenga accidentally caught fire at the bash. A major accident was averted after Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came to her rescue.

Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Archana has undergone skin grafting post the accident.

A Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying, "The patient has undergone skin grafting of the right lower limb (leg). Skin from the left leg was used for grafting yesterday [Friday]. The burn in the upper limb area is of first degree for which conservative treatment is being given. Archana is currently stable and will need to stay at the hospital for over a week."

Reportedly, Archana was in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire from a lit diya. As per various media reports, Shah Rukh Khan jumped to rescue the lady and doused the fire with his jacket. In the process, he even suffered minor burns. Another report says that it was Aishwarya who ripped the burnt piece of clothing. Archana was reportedly rushed to the Nanavati hospital on late Sunday night.

The source added, "Post the surgical procedure, Archana will remain immobile for a few days, as the graft needs to heal. The wound will be evaluated a week from now."

As soon as news of Shah Rukh Khan's heroic act went viral on the internet, along with many of his fans, Salman Khan too hailed the superstar on social media with a special post on Instagram.

Salman Khan's Reaction To Shah Rukh Khan's Heroic Act At A Diwali Bash Is Winning Hearts!