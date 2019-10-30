Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Performs Diwali Puja With Aaradhya-Abhishek; Big B Shares Pictures!
This year, the Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali party which was attended by many big names from the industry. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Madhuri Dixit and many others made their presence felt at the star-studded party.
The Bachchan family even performed Laxmi Puja at their residence, Jalsa. Later, Big B took to his blog to share some glimpses from the rituals. Have a look at the snaps here.
Shining Bright
The Bachchan's residence, Jalsa was beautifully lit up with lights which added more to the auspicious occasion.
The Bachchans Seek Blessings From Goddess Laxmi
The Shahenshah Of Bollywood took to his blog to share a series of photos and wrote, "On the auspicious day of ‘Bhai Dooj' .. during the festival of Diwali .. another affection between brother and sister .. of protection love and prayer .. my deepest wishes and love .. to all brothers and sisters ... At work amid the love and greetings each hour on this festive season .. and so blessed to have the Ef with me in their concern and affection .. My love and affection and my greetings..." (sic)
Some More Pictures
Big B also posted pictures of the puja thali, Laxmi-Ganesh idol and other things from the Diwali puja.
A Family That Prays Together Stays Together
Twining in red with daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen performing Diwali puja with her daughter and hubby Abhishek Bachchan.
Have You Seen This Picture?
Big B too performed Diwali puja with family members. He is seen here with the aarti thali in his hands.
Jaya Bachchan Too Performed Diwali Puja
Sharing all these pictures on his blog, Sr. Bachchan wrote, " On the auspicious festive week our love and prayers to all .."[and in hindi he continued] ..iss shubh avsar pe hamari shub kamnayein." (sic)
