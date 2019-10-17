Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reacts To Protecting Aaradhya Bachchan From The Paparazzi Culture!

From Gauri Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's wife) to Kareena Kapoor Khan, many celebs have opened up about the growing paparazzi culture in India. Recently, Gauri had made a revelation about her son, AbRam, and had said that her son doesn't want to step out owing to the paparazzi and prefers to stay indoors. Kareena, on the other side, also confessed that even though Taimur seems quite friendly with the paparazzi, when she tries to click a picture of Taimur, he instantly says 'No Amma, no picture!'.

In a tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked how does she protect her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan from the growing paparazzi culture, she said, "Protect is the keyword, which is a natural instinct for every parent. There's no going away from that. That is who we are. And I will always be till my last breath. So, that's given. However much we want to discuss it, let's face our reality, it's not going away (hinting at paparazzi culture). This is a way of our chosen lives." (sic)

Speaking of the paparazzi, Aishwarya added, "We can request the paparazzi for some semblance for the sanity our children. Because if they're too loud then we can say 'Please guys, tone it down.' Because you don't want to scare kids. Because you're not going to go away and we're not going to disappear from the face of the Earth." (sic)

Aishwarya concluded by saying that no matter where she's surrounded by the paparazzi, she keeps talking to her daughter to make her feel comfortable.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is gearing up for the Hindi release of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, in which she has dubbed for Angelina Jolie. The film is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e., October 18, 2019.