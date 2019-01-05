 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Recalls How Her Roka Ceremony With Abhishek Happened Very Quickly!

The Proposal Was Amazing, Says Aishwarya

Reminiscing the moment, she said, "He (Abhishek) proposed, which was amazing! And it happened like really suddenly."

Aishwarya Had No Idea What A Roka Ceremony Meant!

"I didn't even know there's something called a 'roka' ceremony. We are South Indians, so, I don't know what a 'roka' is and suddenly there is this call from their house to ours; 'we are coming'. And we were like, okay. And I'm like, dad? He was like; it will take him one more day (to come)."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals how Abhishek Bachchan proposed her | FilmiBeat

This Is What Abhishek Bachchan Told Her

"Abhishek was like 'we are all coming and I can't stop dad. We are on our way. We are coming to your place'. I'm like, 'Oh my God!' So, this 'roka' is happening with a call to my father, who is out of town," revealed the actress.

'I Was Like, What Just Happened?'

Aishwarya said, "Mum is here, we are here. They've all arrived home, they are emotional and all. I'm like, 'Oh my God, it's happening.' Then it's like, 'come on, let's go home'. I'm like, 'Mom, okay... is this...is this an engagement? Like, what just happened?"

Aishwarya Reminisces How Everything Happened Very Suddenly

"And AB is like, just come home. Then we go home, and I'm sitting in Jalsa (Bachchans' residence). The whole town has arrived, visited us that night. There is this full-on party going on in Jalsa and I'm like, Okay, so now this is happening.'

AB was like yeah. You have no idea what is going to hit you further. I'm like, 'Okay!' It's just like on. Yeah, so it was quite a whirlwind."