 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Recalls Hrithik Roshan's Reaction When She Got Engaged To Abhishek!

When Aishwarya Felt Surreal On The Sets Of Jodhaa Akbar

After accepting Abhishek's proposal, Aishwarya felt surreal on the sets of Jodhaa Akbar. The actress recalled, "We're doing Khawja mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like, oh my God this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre."

This Is How Ashutosh Gowariker & Hrithik Roshan Reacted To Her Engagement News

Aishwarya recalled, "Ashutosh is like you are engaged and I am like yeah," she added.

While speaking about Hrithik's reaction to the news, she said that the actor looked at her and gave her a thumbs up for her surprise engagement.

When Abhishek Revealed How He Fell In Love With Aishwarya

"I first worked with Aishwarya in my initial films. We first worked together on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. We were friends since then. We were dear friends. We were simultaneously doing another film, Kuch Na Kaho. We always had a close friendship, and in time, it evolved into something more than that."

From Love To Marriage

"Things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan. After that, I proposed to her and then we got married and now we have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya," the actor had said in one of his interviews.

Who Fell In Love First; Abhishek Or Aishwarya?

I've never asked who fell in love first, actually. I'll have to ask her that. But the moment we got together we knew this was it," said Abhishek with Aishwarya adding, "It's not like we said ‘One minute, let the relationship marinate, we want time to get to know each other'."

The Proposal

Reportedly, before the release of their film Guru, Abhishek went down on his knees and popped the question on a Hotel room balcony in New York with the gorgeous actress saying a 'Yes'.

The Secret To Their Rock-Steady Relationship

"I don't react to any speculation; my wife taught me that a long time ago. One of her favourite phrases is, ‘It's water off a duck's back', that rumours are nothing compared to the amount of positivity you receive, so just treat them as kala teekas and move on," Abhishek had said in an interview.