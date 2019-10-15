Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reveals She Had Proved Amitabh Bachchan Wrong With Her Unpredictable Reaction

Aishwarya Reveals An Interesting Story About Khakee

Aishwarya Rai says when she signed the project, she didn't know that she will eventually end up playing a negative character.

She says when Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar learnt that the makers wanted to mould Aishwarya's character into a grey shade, they started teasing director Rajkumar Santoshi that she will never do a negative character and they also asked the director that they want to see Aishwarya's reaction when she is told about the film's climax!

Aishwarya Proved Big B, Ajay & Akshay Wrong

Aishwarya reveals that they were quite confident that she will refuse to portray a negative character as it was the initial years of her Bollywood career. Aishwarya, on the other side, surprised everyone with her 'cool' reaction and instantly said 'yes' to Rajkumar Santoshi, proving Big B, Ajay and Akshay's preconceived notions about her wrong!

Aishwarya Talks About Maleficent

Speaking of dubbing for Maleficent in Hindi and shooting a small promo for the film, the actress said she was very excited and the intention was to pique the interest among the audiences. Aishwarya also revealed that both Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan loved Aishwarya's look and voice-over in the recently-released promo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, On The Work Front

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. When asked why she hasn't signed any other project, the actress blamed it on slim pickings. Hence, she's waiting for the right project!