    SPOTTED! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor Cast Their Votes In Mumbai [Pictures]

    By
    |
    Aishwarya Rai cast her vote with Abhishek Bachchan & Amitabh Bachchan; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

    Today, celebs including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt and Hrithik Roshan stepped out to cast their votes in Mumbai. Among the early voters were Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Aamir Khan, who came along with wife Kiran Rao. Have a look at their pictures below..

    The Bachchan Parivaar

    The Bachchans stepped out together to make their votes count in the ongoing election.

    Salman Khan

    Superstar Salman Khan was also spotted arriving at the polling booths in Mumbai. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Bharat.

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor also stepped out to cast his vote sans his parents - Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, who're currently in London.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan was accompanied by her little son, Taimur Ali Khan, while she cast her vote in Mumbai.

    Sanjay Dutt

    Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata flaunt their inked finger as they pose for the media outside the polling booths.

    Hrithik Roshan

    Among others, Hrithik Roshan was also caught on camera, while exercising his right to vote!

    Shilpa Shetty

    Shilpa Shetty was accompanied by her mother to cast her vote in Mumbai. The duo was seen striking a pose with their inked fingers.

