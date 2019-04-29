SPOTTED! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor Cast Their Votes In Mumbai [Pictures]

The Bachchan Parivaar

The Bachchans stepped out together to make their votes count in the ongoing election.

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan was also spotted arriving at the polling booths in Mumbai. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Bharat.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor also stepped out to cast his vote sans his parents - Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, who're currently in London.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was accompanied by her little son, Taimur Ali Khan, while she cast her vote in Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata flaunt their inked finger as they pose for the media outside the polling booths.

Hrithik Roshan

Among others, Hrithik Roshan was also caught on camera, while exercising his right to vote!

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty was accompanied by her mother to cast her vote in Mumbai. The duo was seen striking a pose with their inked fingers.