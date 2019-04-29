SPOTTED! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor Cast Their Votes In Mumbai [Pictures]
Today, celebs including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt and Hrithik Roshan stepped out to cast their votes in Mumbai. Among the early voters were Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Aamir Khan, who came along with wife Kiran Rao. Have a look at their pictures below..
The Bachchan Parivaar
The Bachchans stepped out together to make their votes count in the ongoing election.
Salman Khan
Superstar Salman Khan was also spotted arriving at the polling booths in Mumbai. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Bharat.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor also stepped out to cast his vote sans his parents - Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, who're currently in London.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan was accompanied by her little son, Taimur Ali Khan, while she cast her vote in Mumbai.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata flaunt their inked finger as they pose for the media outside the polling booths.
Hrithik Roshan
Among others, Hrithik Roshan was also caught on camera, while exercising his right to vote!
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty was accompanied by her mother to cast her vote in Mumbai. The duo was seen striking a pose with their inked fingers.
Katrina Kaif Hints What She LOST While Loving Ranbir Kapoor!