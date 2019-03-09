English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra GRAB EYEBALLS At Akash Ambani's Wedding!

    By
    |

    Today (March 9, 2019) is a very auspicious day for the Ambanis as Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are all set to tie knot today and start their new journey of life. Who's who of the B-town have already arrived the venue to bless the couple and we're here with the pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Sachin Tendulkar. Needless to mention, they are looking so royal in their traditional avatars.

    The Bachchans

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan strike a pose with their adorable daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who is looking every bit cute in her pink lehenga.

    Hello Gorgeous!

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose royal blue lehenga for Akash Ambani's wedding and we gotta say that she looked simply resplendent and her minimal make-up look is just perfect!

    Badshah & His ‘Queen’

    Shahrukh Khan makes a dapper entry with his wife, Gauri Khan at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding and we're totally swooning over their royal picture.

    Why So Beautiful?

    Priyanka Chopra stuns in icy-blue saree. She made an entry sans her hubby Nick Jonas and was accompanied by her brother Siddharth Chopra and mommy Madhu Chopra.

    Sachin Tendulkar

    Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali strike a pose in front of shutterbugs as they grace the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

    DeepVeer

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, all decked up for Akash Ambani's wedding.

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif stole the show with her floral Anita Dongre lehenga and we're loving her subtle look for the night!

    Keep watching this space for more updates on Akash Ambani's wedding!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue