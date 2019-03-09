Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra GRAB EYEBALLS At Akash Ambani's Wedding!

The Bachchans

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan strike a pose with their adorable daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who is looking every bit cute in her pink lehenga.

Hello Gorgeous!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose royal blue lehenga for Akash Ambani's wedding and we gotta say that she looked simply resplendent and her minimal make-up look is just perfect!

Badshah & His ‘Queen’

Shahrukh Khan makes a dapper entry with his wife, Gauri Khan at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding and we're totally swooning over their royal picture.

Why So Beautiful?

Priyanka Chopra stuns in icy-blue saree. She made an entry sans her hubby Nick Jonas and was accompanied by her brother Siddharth Chopra and mommy Madhu Chopra.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali strike a pose in front of shutterbugs as they grace the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.