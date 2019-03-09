Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra GRAB EYEBALLS At Akash Ambani's Wedding!
Today (March 9, 2019) is a very auspicious day for the Ambanis as Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are all set to tie knot today and start their new journey of life. Who's who of the B-town have already arrived the venue to bless the couple and we're here with the pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Sachin Tendulkar. Needless to mention, they are looking so royal in their traditional avatars.
The Bachchans
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan strike a pose with their adorable daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who is looking every bit cute in her pink lehenga.
Hello Gorgeous!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose royal blue lehenga for Akash Ambani's wedding and we gotta say that she looked simply resplendent and her minimal make-up look is just perfect!
Badshah & His ‘Queen’
Shahrukh Khan makes a dapper entry with his wife, Gauri Khan at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding and we're totally swooning over their royal picture.
Why So Beautiful?
Priyanka Chopra stuns in icy-blue saree. She made an entry sans her hubby Nick Jonas and was accompanied by her brother Siddharth Chopra and mommy Madhu Chopra.
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali strike a pose in front of shutterbugs as they grace the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.
