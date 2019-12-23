Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares A Rare Photo On Her Parents' 50th Wedding Anniversary

Ever since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joined Instagram, the former beauty queen often shares pictures of her family and gives her fans a glimpse of many throwback moments. Recently, the Guru actress posted a rare picture of her parents on their 50th wedding anniversary.

Aishwarya took to her Instagram page to drop a picture of her parents, Brinda and Krishnaraj Rai from their younger days and captioned it as, "LOVE YOU ETERNALLY...and Beyond...ALWAYS ALLLLWAYS HAPPY 50th ANNIVERSARY MY GOLDEN ANGELS."

Have a look at her post here.

In the throwback picture, Aishwarya's father looks handsome in a black and white shirt-trousers combo with a tie while her mother is seen wearing a peach-colored saree.

When Aishwarya's father passed away, her father-in-law and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan had penned an emotional note that read, "Death.. the inevitable end... That call you wait anxiously knowing that it will come, and come it does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving. That walk to the ultimate destination and the reality... Embracing the tragedy, the discussions on its transport, its rituals, its formalities... The custom, the tradition, the visitors with the sadness and the embrace of consolation, the last rites, the carriage, the placement, the cremation... What to say what to put out where to put to... All laden with grief and departure."

Last month, Aishwarya had posted a picture of her father on his birthday on social media with a heartfelt caption that read, "Our Day of SmilesLOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa... HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALWAYS ALWAYS."

Speaking about work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon begin work on Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, a film based on a Tamil classic by the same name.

