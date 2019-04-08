English
    Aishwarya Rai & Shweta Bachchan Cannot DARE TO OPPOSE Amitabh Bachchan When He Does This!

    Amitabh Bachchan is one doting husband, father and grandfather, In his recent appearance at Starry Nights 2.Oh!, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that how he never lets Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan oppose when he tries to spoil is grandkids! He also spoke about accepting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as his 'bahu' and revealed if anything changed post Abhishek's marriage. Read his adorable revelations below..

    Big B On Spoiling Grandkids

    "I've loved all of them. When I want to spoil my grandkids, I am so authoritative that their parents dare not oppose me," said Big B, who is proud grandparents of Aaradhya, Navya and Agastya!

    Big B Speaks About Aaradhya

    "Aaradhya will still come and destroy my working desk, as she wants to use this pen and wants to write things and wants to play with the laptop. It brings immense joy and is a beautiful experience," he added.

    Big B On Aishwarya Rai

    When asked about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's entry at his home, he said, "Nothing has changed for us, it was like one daughter left and another one came in."

    Big B On His Iconic Dialogues

    At the same chat show, Big B also spoke about his iconic dialogues and how much things have changed now and said, "The dialogues do not seem as finesse as today's generation pulling incredible scenes with ease, but I am happy that my fans still like it."

    He Further Added..

    "There are a lot more ladies on the sets today, in our time there were just two - the leading lady and the mother. Today, it's absolutely wonderful to see these young girls working in all kinds of departments."

    Big B’s Work Front

    On the work front, Big B was last seen in Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu. He will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and it also casts Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 6:35 [IST]
