CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SNUBS Reporters When Asked About Vivek Oberoi's Meme Fiasco

Asha Parekh

While slamming Vivek Oberoi, the veteran actress Asha Parekh told Deccan Chronicle, "It's shameful. He should at least respect the lady with whom he had a relationship. He is a creep."

Anupam Kher

When asked Kher about it, the actor told reporters, "It's very shameful. It's as simple as that. He shouldn't have done that. It's absolutely not cool."

Shatrughan Sinha Lashes Out At Vivek Too

"Does he know what a great responsibility it is for any actor to play the prime minister of the country? To do so, one needs to exercise immense self-restraint. Where is the dignity in using social media to get cheap publicity?

I don't think an actor who insults the daughter-in-law of Bollywood's most distinguished film family deserves to play the Prime Minister."

Esha Gupta

While speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, One Day, actress Esha Gupta, also slammed Vivek Oberoi and said the tweet is a reflection of who he is.

"It just shows your mentality, specially if you're getting a minor involved. It's not in good taste at all. It just shows how he is. It doesn't reflect on what others are. It was shameful," said Esha.

Renuka Shahane Had Slammed Vivek As Well

"Vivek needs to learn that it is downright crass to involve Aishwarya's daughter. Yes, people make all sorts of memes and they are humorous too.

It's good to laugh at oneself but if it involves other people, then it's best not to endorse or retweet the meme. One can do that in one's private friends' circle but not publicly."