Worst Comment? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Still Upset With Emraan Hashmi For Calling Her 'Plastic'

The Statement Was Made In A Jest

However, the actor later clarified in an interview to a daily, that he didn't mean it, 'I don't know who was approached for the role of the leading lady but it's like going back into history... that (the remark on Koffee With Karan) was two years ago. The statement was made in jest and it's all for the hamper. I am a big fan of Aishwarya Rai and if I meet her I will definitely apologise because there was nothing personal (to it).''

Aishwarya Was Reminded Of It Because Of Articles In The Newspaper

'He added, 'Karan just nudges you and makes you say these things. To win a hamper makes you greedy and makes you do such foolish things. I have no idea whether she refused the film because of my statement - that only the makers and people who approached her know. Lot of actors are approached for a role. I haven't had the chance to meet her. She would have forgotten this incident but obviously she was reminded of it because of articles in newspapers."

I Have Always Been In The Front Line

Coming back to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest interview, the actress also talked about motherhood and breaking stereotypes, ‘'I have always been in the front line. Like, bring it on. For every phase. I have been in the front line of the army to take all the bullets and then it was a cakewalk for everybody else. I have done that in so many things. It was a good time."

I Was Fortunate

She went on to add, "And sometimes you kind of feel good about yourself, that we did it, we have made the change but I think it's also that I was fortunate and it all works itself out. It's about you knowing that how prioritizing makes you find your own balance and you gotta feel so good that you can do good with whatever you have taken on. I am a deep believer of that and I think that exudes, that translates."