Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Strikes A Pose With Daughter Aaradhya And Senorita Fame Camila Cabello

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the most gorgeous ladies in Bollywood, recently became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when she walked the ramp during an ongoing fashion week in Paris. Now, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress is back in the limelight for yet another terrific reason. In an exciting development, a marvelous photo of Aishwarya is going viral on social media, much to the delight of her die-hard fans. In it, she is seen chilling with daughter Aaradhya and 'Senorita' fame Camila Cabello.

As expected, Aishwarya looks stunning and proves that she is elegance personified. Her relaxed body language and subdued smile add a new dimension to her look, upping its recall value big time. Similarly, Camila Cabello too looks smart, making fans go weak in the knees.

Coming back to Aishwarya, she was last seen in Fanney Khan, which released in 2018, and failed to impress the target audience. The film, featuring her in the role of a singer, proved to be a commercial failure, and this left her fans in a state of shock.

Aishwarya is currently gearing up to begin work on the Tamil biggie Ponniyin Selvan, directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. A while ago, she had said that she feels it is an honour to be working with her 'guru' again.

"I will confirm that I am doing the film (Ponniyin Selvan). I am on this journey with him, and it will be an honour to be a part of anything Mani chooses to do ever. He's my guru. I starred in my first film ever (Iruvar) with him, and even though there's such warmth and familiarity in our professional relationship today, it's his wish to share details with the world whenever he chooses to," Aishwarya had told The Hindu.

The grapevine also suggest that Aishwarya is being considered for a movie opposite Tollywood legend and Pratibandh hero Chiranjeevi.