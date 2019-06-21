Unaffected By Negativity, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Chills In New York Without Giving A Damn To Trolls

Bachchan Couple With Navya

Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan striking a pose with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and close friends in New York.

Bachchans On A Break

The Bachchan couple pose for a selfie as they explore New York city along with their munchkin, Aaradhya.

Grocery Shopping!

Aishwarya and Abhishek were also snapped at a grocery store with Aaradhya, where they can be seen shopping for berries.

Aishwarya On The Work Front

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's next, which will be based on the legendary novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Confirming her project, Aishwarya had recently said, "Mani (Ratnam) hasn't formally announced it yet but the word is out so I will commit to the fact that yes, I am working with him. I will always be more than thrilled, excited and overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani. So yeah, that's happening."