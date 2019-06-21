Unaffected By Negativity, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Chills In New York Without Giving A Damn To Trolls
From last few months, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a constant target of trolls and the reason is Aaradhya Bachchan. Whenever Aishwarya has been spotted walking with Aaradhya hand-in-hand, naysayers have criticised her for being an obsessed mother. Not only that, they also went on to compare Aaradhya with Taimur Ali Khan and said many disgusting things that would have affected Aishwarya and Abhishek a lot!
But it seems, the Bachchan couple has decided to turn a blind eye to all the criticizers and they're having a gala time in New York.
Bachchan Couple With Navya
Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan striking a pose with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and close friends in New York.
Bachchans On A Break
The Bachchan couple pose for a selfie as they explore New York city along with their munchkin, Aaradhya.
Grocery Shopping!
Aishwarya and Abhishek were also snapped at a grocery store with Aaradhya, where they can be seen shopping for berries.
Aishwarya On The Work Front
On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's next, which will be based on the legendary novel Ponniyin Selvan.
Confirming her project, Aishwarya had recently said, "Mani (Ratnam) hasn't formally announced it yet but the word is out so I will commit to the fact that yes, I am working with him. I will always be more than thrilled, excited and overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani. So yeah, that's happening."