SO RARE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's UNSEEN Childhood Pictures Playing With Her Brother Go Viral!

Aren’t They The Cutest?

Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her elder brother Aditya Rai, posing for the camera, looking all things cute!

Awww!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always mentioned that her family has been the silent force behind her success. From playing a perfect daughter/sister to playing a perfect mother, Aishwarya is known for her family values.

Look At Them!

Another unseen photo of Aishwarya Rai with her brother.

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai has always thanked her parents for their upbringing. She was once quoted as saying, "My mother is the nucleus of my existence, she has gently moulded me, shaped me, picked me up when I've been down, kept the faith in me, and taught me to be the best version of myself that I can be."

Aishwarya, On The Work Front

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao but the film tanked at the box office.

She will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming project, Gulab Jamun, opposite her hubby, Abhishek Bachchan.

Rumours are also rife that Aishwarya is being considered for the biopic of Jayalalithaa.