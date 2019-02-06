Aishwarya Rai's EX & Shweta Bachchan's CRUSH: Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Rare Pic With Salman Khan

‘Nostalgia’

Big B captioned the picture as saying, "MY concert at Wembley Stadium .. first ever by Indian .. I took Sridevi , Aamir and SALMAN for their first concert .. 70,000 people .. historic !! This is the Wembley Stadium before it was rebuilt and altered .. you see the altered now often on Premier League Football.."

Big B Keeps Sharing ‘Throwback’ Pictures

On a similar note, a few days ago, Big B has also shared a childhood picture of Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and captioned it as saying, "When daughter Shweta places her first book in your hands ; when she inaugurates her own clothing design brand ; when son Abhishek moves you to tears by his brilliance in film ‘Manmarzian' , you wonder as you see them and their innocence in this snapshot, did we ever conceive that they would one day make us proud as they have today." [sic]

One With ‘Langoor’

This throwback picture of Big B is from the sets of Ganga ki Saugandh. Revealing the story behind this picture, Big B wrote, "Feeding a ‘langur' at Hrishikesh Lachman Jhoola for shoot of ‘Ganga ki Saugandh ‘ .. until another came and slapped me on the face for ignoring him .. ignoring another langur .. hahaha." [sic]

Big B’s Professional Front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and the film tanked at the box office. He will be next seen in Brahmastra. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.