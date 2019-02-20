Aishwarya Rai Looks Beautiful As She Returns From Doha; Ajay Devgn Also Spotted At The Airport

Aishwarya Rai Slays Th Boss Look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was snapped at the Mumbai airport today. She looked beautiful as always, wearing a black lacy top with black trousers and black boots. She gave her all black look a colorful twist with an orange and pink blazer. Aishwarya was returning from a trip to Doha, Qatar, where she opened this year's Qatar Show.

Ajay Devgn Has Been Busy With Total Dhamaal Promotions

Ajay Devgn was also spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday afternoon. He wore a basic look in a black sweatshirt and jeans, with a pair of black sneakers. Ajay has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Total Dhamaal, which also stars Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, Javed Jaffrey and many other stars.

Sonu Nigam Returns From Kathmandu

Sonu Nigam, who had been admitted to the hospital after complaining of acute back pain, was all smiles as he was wheelchaired out of the airport today. The singer was admitted at a hospital in Kathmandu while he was in Nepal for a concert.

Designer Manish Malhotra Snapped At The Airport

Designer Manish Malhotra was all swag at the airport when he was snapped by the paparazzi today. Manish wore an electric blue bomber jacket and teamed it with black pants and a pair of black sneakers. He accessorized with a checkered scarf which he had wrapped around his neck, and carried a designer hand bag with him.