Aishwarya Rai’s Pic From 1993 Makes Wendell Rodricks Comment, ‘The Most Beautiful Woman Indeed’

Bollywood actress and global fashion icon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has long held the notion of being the 'most beautiful woman in the world', in people's minds. The beauty, who made her first appearance on the world stage in 1994 when she was crowned the 'Miss World', does not seem to have aged one bit.

Photographer Farrokh Chothia dug up a photograph of Aishwarya from 26 years ago, and posted it on his Instagram, leaving fans awed. It even had fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dish out the sweetest compliment to Aishwarya.

Farrokh Chothia posted a black and white image of Aishwarya from 1993, in which she is wearing a black strapless jumpsuit, accessorized with a choker. Aishwarya, in her trademark style, looks sassy and delicate at the same time. She is sitting in front of a vanity, with her eyes closed, flaunting her side profile. Chothia captioned the picture, "tb to 1993 @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb for @monishajaising @mickeycontractor #archives #tri-x." (sic).

Designer Wendell Rodricks could not hold back from commenting, "The most beautiful woman in the world indeed." (sic).

An Instagram user who was floored by the picture wrote, "OMG! Stunning work dear Farrokh, only you can have this kind of image with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb she's incredible as usual." Another person wrote, "FC this is an amazing shot.. beautiful!" (sic).

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, in which she played a singing sensation. The film was directed by Atul Manjrekar, and it also starred Rajkummar Rao, Divya Dutta and Anil Kapoor.

Although Aishwarya was to reunite with her husband Abhishek Bachchan on screen in an Anurag Kashyap directorial, there has been no recent update on that.

ALSO READ: Inside Pictures: Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya, Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer & Others Celebrate Christmas

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares A Rare Photo On Her Parents' 50th Wedding Anniversary