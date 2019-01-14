Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, Farhan-Shibani & Other Celebs Attend Kaifi Azmi Centenary Event Raag Shayari

English
    Lyricist Javed Akhtar, actor Shabana Azmi, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, and filmmaker Feroz Abbas Khan have organized an event to commemorate the centenary celebrations of late poet Kaifi Azmi. The show called 'Raag Shayari' will be a musical evening to pay tribute to the late poet. Many celebs, Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Waheeda Rehman, among others, graced the cultural evening on Monday night. Take a look at the pictures!

    Aishwarya Rai Graces The Event

    Aishwarya Rai graced the event meant to begin the centenary celebrations of late poet Kaifi Azmi on Monday night. Aishwarya, being the fashion icon that she is, looked beautiful in a white kurta and palazzo set with golden border design.

    Rekha Poses With Urmila

    The classic Rekha graced the musical night in tribute of Kaifi Azmi. She posed for a picture with actress Urmila Matondkar. The two ladies looked gorgeous. Rekha, who is known for her rich ethnic look, wore a beautiful white saree with a golden zari to the event. Urmila looked beautiful too in a black and gold anarkali set.

    Farhan & Shibani Arrive Together

    Actor-director Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar attended the event together, twinning in black ensembles. Farhan wore a black kurta and white pyjama set with a black Nehru vest over it while Shibani wore a long black tunic with a flowy wrap jacket over it.

    Anil Kapoor Attends The Centenary Celebrations Of Kaifi Azmi

    Anil Kapoor was also present to attend the musical night. He opted for a semi-formal look wearing a navy blue shirt with dark denims and black shoes.

    Vidya Balan & Hubby Siddharth Roy Kapoor

    Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor graced the occasion together. Vidya looked gorgeous in a black kurta and skirt ensemble whereas Siddharth went for a casual blue shirt and pants.

    Zoya Akhtar Sports A Casual Look

    Director Zoya Akhtar was present at the event Raag Shayari. She sported a casual look. Zoya is gearing up for the release of her next movie Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

    Kiran Rao Graces The Event

    Kiran Rao graced the evening in a pretty black kurta set and a red wrap dupatta. She was not accompanied by her husband Aamir Khan.

    Anil Kapoor Welcomes Waheeda Rehman

    Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman graced the centenary celebration of late poet Kaifi Azmi, looking her classy self. Actor-producer Anil Kapoor can be seen welcoming her.

    Divya Dutta Was Present At The Musical Night

    Actress Divya Dutta wore a classic black and white checkered saree to the musical night.

    Dia Mirza Looks Gorgeous

    Actress Dia Mirza looked beautiful in a baby pink ensemble at Raag Shayari on Monday night. Dia was last seen in the biopic Sanju.

    Boney Kapoor Makes It To The Event

    Producer Boney Kapoor attended the musical evening wearing a black kurta and Nehru jacket ensemble.

    Raveena Tandon In A Semi-Formal Look

    Actress Raveena Tandon opted for a semi-formal look for the evening. She wore a dark shirt and teamed it with polka dot pants.

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 22:14 [IST]
