Aishwarya Rai, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar Attend Population Foundation Of India Event

    The Population Foundation of India held an event today and it was graced by Bollywood celebrities Aishwarya Rai, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and television presenter Gaurav Kapur. Shibani and Aishwarya, both looked stunning at the event. While Gaurav Kapur posed for pictures with Shibani Dandekar at the event, Farhan Akhtar and Aishwarya Rai struck poses for the cameras together. Check out the pictures!

    Aishwaya Rai & Farhan Akhtar Attended The Population Foundation Of India Event

    Aishwarya Rai and Farhan Akhtar graced the event held by the Population Foundation of India. Farhan smiled for the cameras sporting a casual look in a black t-shirt, denims, neon sneakers and a bandana. Aishwarya, on the other hand, looked stunning in a shimmering silver top, black pants, and a long floral kimono over it. Farhan's film the Fakir of Venice released a few days back, and it has received mixed reviews from the critics.

    Aishwarya Looked Classy As Always

    Aishwarya Rai is beautiful inside and out as she is known for the passion she puts in for humanitarian work. A few days back, Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan and their lovely daughter Aaradhya had a family dinner to celebrate Abhishek's birthday. Even Shweta Nanda Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were present at the dinner.

    Shibani Dandekar & Gaurav Kapur Posed For Pics Together

    Gaurav Kapur and Shibani Dandekar attended an event held by the Population Foundation of India. They both posed for the cameras together. Gaurav sported a semi-formal look in a grey shirt, denims, a navy blue Nehru vest and sneakers, while Shibani looked gorgeous in a sheer purple gown with a black waist belt.

    Shibani Looked Absolutely Glamorous

    Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are head over heels in love with each other as is evident from their social media posts. A few days back, Shibani and Farhan attended Shibani's sister's Apeksha's wedding and the two shared a lovey dovey picture from the event.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 22:55 [IST]
