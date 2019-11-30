It's Official: Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty Are Back Together With Golmaal 5!

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, the highly celebrated actor-director duo are finally back together. Recently, Ajay confirmed that he is joining hands with Rohit once again, for the fifth installment of the Golmaal series. The movie, which has been titled Golmaal 5, is expected to go on floors very soon.

The Tanaji actor, who is totally excited about teaming with the Simmba director once again, stated that he is eagerly looking forward to kickstarting Golmaal 5. Ajay Devgn also revealed that Golmaal, which is the longest-running franchise of Hindi Cinema, is also one of his all-time favourite movie franchise. The actor also shared the good news with his followers through his official Instagram page.

As per the latest reports, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu and Mukesh Tiwari, will be reprising their roles from the original in the fifth installment as well. Golmaal 5 is jointly produced by director Rohit Shetty's home banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment. The team is yet to finalise the female lead of the movie.

Golmaal, the first installment of the series was released in 2006. The second installment Golmaal Returns was released in 2008 and the third part, Golmaal 3 hit the theatres in 2010. The fourth installment Golmaal Again was released in 2017. All the installments featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor in the roles of Gopal, Madhav, and Lucky. The fourth character Laxman was played by Shreyas Talpade, Sharman Joshi, and Kunal Khemmu, over the years.

According to the sources close to the project, Rohit Shetty is planning to kickstart the preparations for Golmaal 5, after the release of his ambitious project Sooryavanshi. The highly anticipated cop drama features Akshay Kumar in the titular role, thus marking his first collaboration with Shetty. Katrina Kaif essays the female lead in the movie, which is slated to hit the theatres in March 2020.