Ajay Devgn Announces His Next Movie As Producer - To Be Based On The life Of Ramsay Brothers

Ajay Devgn has officially announced that he would be producing a movie based on the Ramsay family. The actor has officially bought the rights to produce the movie. The feature film will be based on the success of three generations of the Ramsay family in the movie business. The script will be penned by Ritesh Shah while the project will be co-produced by Priti Sinha.

The Ramsay Brothers have enjoyed immense success during the 1980's and 1990's and are known for the super successful horror movies they produced on shoestring budgets. Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and shared the news with a caption that read "It gives me @pritisinha333 great joy to announce our next project as producers. A fascinating journey of passion, hardships and immense success of 3 Generations of the Ramsay family." (sic)

Ajay Devgn began his journey as a producer with Raju Chacha and over the years has produced movies such as All The Best, Bol Bachchan, U Me Aur Hum and Son Of Sardar to name a few. The yet-untitled project on the life of the Ramsay family is not the only movie currently being backed by the actor. The Singham star is currently bankrolling a slew of new projects under his production house Ajay Devgn FFilms.

Although, it is to be noted that he won’t be starring in all his produced movies. Ajay is currently producing The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz along with Turram Khan starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha, helmed by director Hansal Mehta. The other big-ticket movie he will star and produce is Bhuj: The Pride of India.

The actor-producer will be next seen in another home production, Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior alongside actor Saif Ali Khan and wife Kajol. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 February 2020.