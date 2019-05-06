English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ajay Devgn's 'Cancer Patient' Fan Requests Him To Stop Promoting Tobacco Products!

    By
    |

    Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has often been slammed for promoting a tobacco brand and trolled time and again for the same. Now, a 40 year-old-cancer patient named Nanakram who also happens to be the superstar's fan, has made a public appeal to him to stop promoting tobacco products in the interest of the society.

    As per a PTI report, the patient's family said that he was a fan of Ajay Devgn and used the same product which the actor advertises for but now he realises that tobacco has had an adverse effect on his life.

    ajay-devgn

    Nearly 1000 pamphlets addressed to Mr Devgn, in which Nanakram asks the actor about how much he or his family chew tobacco, have been circulated and pasted on the walls in Sanganer, Jagatpura and nearby areas of the city.

    Dinesh Meena, the patient's son told PTI, "My father Nanakram Meena started chewing tobacco a few years ago and was using the same brand for which Devgn does the advertisement. My father was impressed by Devgn but when he was diagnosed with cancer, he felt that such a big star should not advertise for these kind of products."

    Sooryavanshi Goes On Floors; Ranveer, Ajay & KJo Welcome Akshay To Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe!

    In the pamphlet, Nanakram said that advertisements of things like liquor, cigarette and tobacco were harmful and that actors should not promote these things. A father of two children, Nanakram, who used to run a tea-stall earlier, cannot speak and runs the family by selling milk at home in Sanganer town of Jaipur.

    On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Akiv Ali's De De Pyaar De co-starring Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. He will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, a biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor.

    Madhu Chopra REVEALS Why Her Son Siddharth Called Off His Wedding With Ishita Kumar Last Minute!

    Read more about: ajay devgn
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue