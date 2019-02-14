Ajay Devgn Condemns Kashmir Terror Attack: Anger Can’t Be Put Into Words

The Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir has left the nation in angst! At least 18 CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in. This is one of the worst terror strikes in the state since the Uri attack in 2016.

Actor Ajay Devgn took to the micro-blogging site and condemned the terror attack. He wrote, "Horrible and disgusting. Anger can't be put into words. #KashmirTerrorAttack."

Fans also reacted to his tweet. An user wrote, "शुक्र हे आप जैसे भी हे bollywood मे । नही तो सब को दर लगता हे यहा पकिस्तान मे नी लगता ।😡." [sic]

On a similar note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also termed the attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama as despicable and asserted that the sacrifices of security personnel will not go in vain.

"Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain," he tweeted.

He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of those personnel killed in the attack. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and other top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama," he said.

Inputs - PTI