English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ajay Devgn Condemns Kashmir Terror Attack: Anger Can’t Be Put Into Words

    By
    |

    The Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir has left the nation in angst! At least 18 CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in. This is one of the worst terror strikes in the state since the Uri attack in 2016.

    Actor Ajay Devgn took to the micro-blogging site and condemned the terror attack. He wrote, "Horrible and disgusting. Anger can't be put into words. #KashmirTerrorAttack."

    ajay-devgn-condemns-kashmir-terror-attack-pulwama

    Fans also reacted to his tweet. An user wrote, "शुक्र हे आप जैसे भी हे bollywood मे । नही तो सब को दर लगता हे यहा पकिस्तान मे नी लगता ।😡." [sic] 

    On a similar note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also termed the attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama as despicable and asserted that the sacrifices of security personnel will not go in vain.

    "Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain," he tweeted.

    He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of those personnel killed in the attack. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

    "Spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and other top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama," he said.

    Inputs - PTI

    Read more about: ajay devgn kashmir
    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 20:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue