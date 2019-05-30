English
    Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Broke Down At Her Grandfather's Prayer Meet; Gets Trolled Mercilessly

    By Kritika
    |

    Social media is one cruel place when it comes to trolling. Today evening, Ajay Devgn's daughter, Nysa Devgn broke down at her grandfather Veere Devgan's prayer meet. While Ajay Devgn was seen consoling his daughter, netizens rather chose to troll the star-kid because a day after her grandfather's death, she was spotted coming out of salon. Here's how netizen reacted to her emotional picture..

    tayubi03: "Wasn't she at the salon on the day of his demise?"

    shampynarangtuli: "This is a coverup post. Either posted by Manav or Devgans have forced him to do so to compensate."

    Kaajalhingorani: "Guys, she went to the salon to look presentable at the prayer meeting."

    starstar5522: "Next day she went salon smiling with friends...... and Wearing a stylist dress.... No Drop of sadness was in her face all the time she was enjoying with friends... Who can a person can go to salon after one day her grandfather passed away......she has no heart no emotions and no culture ....hatee her"

    However, many netizens slammed the troll for spreading negativity.

    asica.khawash: "So many people hating on a child who is just 16 years old .. this just breaks my heart to see that she have to go through so many negativity in her young age .. if you guys cant make someone happy dont try to make them sad either .. spread positivity not negativity."

    Katrina Kaif Says She Would DITCH Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding

    @gurjar_gou: "Shame on people saying she went to salon and all. It's none of our business. Every person has different way to let a feeling of loosing someone sink in them. She is a kid. Loosing grandparents is the biggest emotional trauma kids go through. Just because her parents are movie stars please don't be mean. How hurtful these messages are if she ever reads..very disheartening.. This is also what happened when sridevi passed away.. Her girls must have taken days or weeks to even accept that she was gone. Relax people. Let's not make someone's life hell with such mindless comments."

    The trolling is indeed in a bad taste and we wonder if Ajay Devgn would react to it.

    On a related note, celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also attended the prayer meet of Ajay Devgn's father.

    ajay-devgn-daughter-nysa-devgn-broke-down-at-her-grandfather-prayer-meet-gets-trolled-again

    Read more about: ajay devgn nysa devgn veeru devgn
    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 22:47 [IST]
