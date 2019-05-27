English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ajay Devgn's Father Funeral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan HUGS Grief-stricken Kajol; Abhishek CONSOLES Her

    By
    |

    It's indeed a tough time for Ajay Devgn and his family as his father Veeru Devgan, the popular action director behind films such as Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Mr Natwarlal, passed away today in morning. He was 77. The cause of death was not known but family sources said Veeru had not been keeping well for some time. His funeral was held at Vile Parle West Crematorium at 6 pm. Many celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen in attendance to console grief-stricken Kajol and Mr Devgn and pay respect to Veeru Devgan.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen hugging grief-stricken Kajol, while Abhishek Bachchan looks on and consoles the latter.

    ajay-devgn-father-funeral-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-hugs-grief-stricken-kajol

    Veeru Devgan, who hailed from Amritsar, ran away from his home to try his luck in films. He initially wanted to become an actor but became a stuntman and later an action choreographer, the veteran stunt director had recalled in several interviews.

    He, however, fulfilled his dream of breaking it big in Bollywood through son Ajay, considered one of the most successful and versatile actors of his generation.

    More AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN News

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 22:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue