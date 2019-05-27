Ajay Devgn's Father Funeral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan HUGS Grief-stricken Kajol; Abhishek CONSOLES Her

It's indeed a tough time for Ajay Devgn and his family as his father Veeru Devgan, the popular action director behind films such as Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Mr Natwarlal, passed away today in morning. He was 77. The cause of death was not known but family sources said Veeru had not been keeping well for some time. His funeral was held at Vile Parle West Crematorium at 6 pm. Many celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen in attendance to console grief-stricken Kajol and Mr Devgn and pay respect to Veeru Devgan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen hugging grief-stricken Kajol, while Abhishek Bachchan looks on and consoles the latter.

Veeru Devgan, who hailed from Amritsar, ran away from his home to try his luck in films. He initially wanted to become an actor but became a stuntman and later an action choreographer, the veteran stunt director had recalled in several interviews.

He, however, fulfilled his dream of breaking it big in Bollywood through son Ajay, considered one of the most successful and versatile actors of his generation.