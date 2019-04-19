Ajay Devgn HITS BACK At Tanushree Dutta; Says An Attempt Is Being Made To 'Single' Him Out!

'I Would Not Stand For Any Unfairness Or Atrocity Against Women'

Ajay said, "When the entire #MeToo Movement happened, I along with many of my film industry colleagues categorically expressed that I respect every single woman at the work place and I would not stand for any unfairness or atrocity against them. Nothing about my stand has changed."

Coming To Working With Alok Nath In De De Pyaar De, Ajay Has This To Say

"This film was supposed to be an October 2018 release. The shoot of the film got over by last September. The portions with Mr. Alok Nath were canned by August in Manali.

The said portions were shot over 40 days across various sets and an outdoor location with a combination of over 10 actors. By the time the allegations came out (in October 2018) the actors in the film including me had already started work on other films.

'It Would Have Been A Huge Monetary Loss'

"It would be near impossible to get all the dates and combinations of the several actors in the film and attempt a re-shoot with some other actor replacing Mr Nath. It would also have been a huge monetary loss for the producers."

Film-making Is A Collaborative Process

"Everyone is aware that film-making is a collaborative process. The decision to replace Mr Alok Nath could never have been mine alone. In this case, I would have to go with the joint-decision of the entire unit."

'Had Circumstances Played Out Even Slightly Differently, I Would Have Pushed For A Different Combination Of Actors'

"Not to forget, I could not have brought the entire combination of actors back or put up sets again for a 40-day re-shoot because this would mean doubling the budget, which again wasn't my call to make. It would have to be the call of the makers.

Had circumstances played out even slightly differently, I would have pushed for a different combination of actors. Unfortunately, this was not to be.''

On A Concluding Note

Ajay wrote, "I reiterate I am extremely sensitive to the #MeToo movement. But when circumstances are beyond me, I don't see why an attempt is being made to `single' me out as being insensitive. This is untrue."