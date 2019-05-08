English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ajay Devgn Is The Warmest Person I've Ever Met: Rakul Preet Singh

    By
    |

    Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De has taken everyone by storm as its quirky comedy struck a chord with the audience. The storyline is something new and never seen before and Add to that, the hilarious take on the 'age gap in love' makes the movie stand apart. During the promotions, Rakul Preet Singh heaped praises on her co-star Ajay Devgn and also called him the most warmest and grounded person she has ever met.

    Ajay Devgn Is The Warmest Person!

    "Ajay is a warm person, he is so grounded. He is a seasoned actor, but he never made me feel that I am relatively new. Same with Tabu m'am. That is why you see the chemistry," said Rakul Preet Singh to DNA.

    When Asked If Ajay Devgn Played Pranks On Her On The Sets...

    Ajay Devgn is known to play pranks on his co-stars on the sets and when asked if he pulled a trick on her, she said, "No, I told him that I had heard about him playing pranks and since I know about it, he should take me in his team. That way I saved myself. He told me stories about the pranks he has played and I was glad I was not caught in them."

    My Role Was So Much Fun!

    "It's such a fun role. It was the quirky storyline that interested me. People are going to connect with it as it is relevant in today's times. There are so many issues happening around us, it is about picking up one and making a film. Here, it is told in a humorous way."

    De De Pyaar De

    Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu and Ajay Devgn and starrer De De Pyaar De is all set to hit the theatres on May 17, 2019. The movie is directed by Akiv Ali and co-produced by Luv Ranjan.

    Parineeti Chopra FAT SHAMES Herself, Says 'I Was Too Fat & Looked Really Bad'!

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue