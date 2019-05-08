Ajay Devgn Is The Warmest Person I've Ever Met: Rakul Preet Singh

Ajay Devgn Is The Warmest Person!

"Ajay is a warm person, he is so grounded. He is a seasoned actor, but he never made me feel that I am relatively new. Same with Tabu m'am. That is why you see the chemistry," said Rakul Preet Singh to DNA.

When Asked If Ajay Devgn Played Pranks On Her On The Sets...

Ajay Devgn is known to play pranks on his co-stars on the sets and when asked if he pulled a trick on her, she said, "No, I told him that I had heard about him playing pranks and since I know about it, he should take me in his team. That way I saved myself. He told me stories about the pranks he has played and I was glad I was not caught in them."

My Role Was So Much Fun!

"It's such a fun role. It was the quirky storyline that interested me. People are going to connect with it as it is relevant in today's times. There are so many issues happening around us, it is about picking up one and making a film. Here, it is told in a humorous way."

De De Pyaar De

Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu and Ajay Devgn and starrer De De Pyaar De is all set to hit the theatres on May 17, 2019. The movie is directed by Akiv Ali and co-produced by Luv Ranjan.