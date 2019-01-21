Ajay Devgn- Kajol's Daughter Nysa To Make Her Debut In Bollywood Soon? Here's The Truth!
Of late, the tinsel town is abuzz with speculations that Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn is gearing up for her debut in Bollywood. Like with every star kid, rumours continue to churn out that the Devgn girl might soon be seen on the big screen. Will she or will she won't? Well, it looks like we will have to wait for some more time to watch Nysa charm us on-screen just like her parents.
Recently while speaking with PTI, Ajay Devgn opened up about Nysa's Bollywood aspirations and also spoke about how star system will never fade away.
Ajay Reacted To Reports Of Nysa's Bollywood Debut
The 'De De Pyaar De' actor told the news agency, "She is not in the country, she is studying right now. As of yet she has no intentions. But she can change her mind."
Earlier, Kajol Too Had Opened Up About Nysa's Acting Debut
During the promotions of Helicopter Eela, when quizzed about Nysa's Bollywood plans, the actress had said, "I will not put her in a scanner to take a decision on anything. Whether she wants to join the film industry or she doesn't want to join... and I will never suggest her also what to do."
She had further added, "I think that's one decision she should take on her own. Today, there are so many opportunities available."
Coming Back To Ajay Devgn
During his interview with PTI, the actor also spoke about why he believes star system will never fade away in the film industry.
Ajay said, "I don't think the star system will fade away. The audience has become choosy and they will go for the product only if it is a good thing. And that keeps us on our toes.
Earlier we used to do films left, right and centre, whatever we want to do we did that and they used to work also. But this is not (happening) in today's time.
In today's time rest of the actors especially after our generation have to be more careful and they are careful. It is all about the product."
Ajay Feels Blessed To Be In The Industry For Close To 28 Years
"I have been very lucky as I did not have to struggle much. But I have always worked hard. I feel hard work and struggle both are different things," the actor was quoted as saying.
On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Indra Kumar's 'Total Dhamaal' and Luv Ranjan's production, 'De De Pyaar De' which stars Tabu and Rakul Preet. The actor will also be seen in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior' where he will reportedly be reuniting with Kajol on the big screen after a gap of nine years.
