Ajay Devgn- Kajol's Daughter Nysa To Make Her Debut In Bollywood Soon? Here's The Truth!

Ajay Reacted To Reports Of Nysa's Bollywood Debut

The 'De De Pyaar De' actor told the news agency, "She is not in the country, she is studying right now. As of yet she has no intentions. But she can change her mind."

Earlier, Kajol Too Had Opened Up About Nysa's Acting Debut

During the promotions of Helicopter Eela, when quizzed about Nysa's Bollywood plans, the actress had said, "I will not put her in a scanner to take a decision on anything. Whether she wants to join the film industry or she doesn't want to join... and I will never suggest her also what to do."

She had further added, "I think that's one decision she should take on her own. Today, there are so many opportunities available."

Coming Back To Ajay Devgn

During his interview with PTI, the actor also spoke about why he believes star system will never fade away in the film industry.

Ajay said, "I don't think the star system will fade away. The audience has become choosy and they will go for the product only if it is a good thing. And that keeps us on our toes.

Earlier we used to do films left, right and centre, whatever we want to do we did that and they used to work also. But this is not (happening) in today's time.

In today's time rest of the actors especially after our generation have to be more careful and they are careful. It is all about the product."

Ajay Feels Blessed To Be In The Industry For Close To 28 Years

"I have been very lucky as I did not have to struggle much. But I have always worked hard. I feel hard work and struggle both are different things," the actor was quoted as saying.