Ajay Devgn LASHES At Trolls Targeting His Daughter Nysa; Urges Paps To Leave Star Kids Alone!
We live in times when Bollywood celebs and their kids are under constant scrutiny. With the increasing paparazzi culture, there are times when we see star kids getting trolled brutally on social media for their 'looks' and 'outfits'.
A few months ago, Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa was subjected to merciless trolling after a certain airport look of hers went viral on the internet. The 14-year old had received heavy flak on social media and subjected to unsavoury comments for wearing a blue long hoodie dress.
Ajay Devgn who is known to be quite protective about his kids, recently opened up about the incident and spoke about how it hurt not just Nysa, but the entire family.
An Upset Ajay Devgn Speaks Up
Ajay was quoted as saying by HT, "She is just a 14-year-old and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren't visible and the kid got trolled for that."
Ajay Hits Back At Trollers
"I don't know what kind of people these are and because of them we are paying the price. I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone."
Kids Shouldn't Pay Price For Their Parents Being Famous
"Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don't think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it's very sad when such things happen."
Ajay Says His Kids Keep Him Grounded
"My son is critical about a lot of things. A few days back [during the promotions of Total Dhamaal] I was watching something on my iPad and [Yug] was watching TV, so I told him he has watched enough TV and it's time for him to sleep.
He pointed at my iPad and said why am I on it then? When I said I work all day and get this one hour only to unwind, he said to me, ‘but you are not working, you are only doing promotions'. He is that blunt."
On the work front, Ajay has a busy schedule with films like De De Pyaar De, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, a biopic on Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and a cameo in SS Rajamouli's RRR.
