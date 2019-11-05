    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ajay Devgn Loses His Cool As He & Son Yug Get Mobbed During A Dargah Visit; Video Goes VIRAL!

      By
      |
      Ajay Devgn & son Yug Devgn seek blessings from Ajmer Sharif Dargah | FilmiBeat

      Ajay Devgn is one of the top-most actors in Bollywood who has been entertaining us with his acting chops for more than two decades. The superstar enjoys a massive fan-following and most of them can't wait to catch a glimpse of Ajay in real life.

      ajay

      Recently, the Bollywood superstar paid a visit to the famous Ajmer Sharif dargah with his son Yug to seek blessings. The news of the father-son visiting the dargah spread like wildfire and thousands of fans gathered outside the dargah to see Ajay and Yug.

      A video is going viral on social media where Ajay in a white and pink saafa, is seen covering his head and making his way through the huge crowd. He is seen guiding his son, who is ahead of him. However, as soon as the mob starts pushing, the 'Raid' actor loses his cool and is seen reacting angrily.

      Watch the video here.

      View this post on Instagram

      #AjayDevgan with son Yug gets mobbed at #ajmersharif dargah today #instadaily #ManavManglani

      A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Nov 4, 2019 at 6:39am PST

      Speaking about films, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Om Raut's 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior', in which he will essay the role of Shivaji Maharaj's Tanaji Malusare, who played a crucial role in the Battle of Sinhagad. Saif Ali Khan plays the main antagonist in the film.

      The actor is also a part of 'Maidaan', a sports biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim and 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. Besides these films, Ajay also has a cameo in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

      Ajay Devgn Wishes Shah Rukh Khan On 54th Birthday, Gets Trolled Like Never Before

      Read more about: ajay devgn yug
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue