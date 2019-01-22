Ajay Devgn On MeToo Movement: It Is Good That So Many Stories Are Coming Out

'There Are Good People And Bad People In Every Industry'

When asked if so many accounts of sexual harassment within the industry surfacing could be demotivating to the next generation of people to enter the industry, Ajay Devgn told IANS, "Look, there are good people and bad people in every industry. So, people should know that in the first place."

'It Is Good That Many Stories Are Coming Out'

"Then I would also like to mention that it is good that many stories are coming out (in the public), but one also has to understand that while most of the accounts are possibly real, some might have taken advantage of the gaining momentum. Therefore, investigation is needed," he added.

However, He Feels We Must Proceed With Caution

However, he feels we must proceed with caution. He said, "When people take advantage of the movement, it harms the purpose of the actual cause. Not all people are bad. But if we are only projecting one side, the next generation might get scared to step into the industry. That is why it is important to be responsible."

Kajol Feels Common People Have The Power To Put Out Their Stories

Kajol added to this, "You (people) have the huge power of the digital medium, so do not discount that. Do not think that if you are not a big name, you will face injustice. You as common people have the power to put out your story and people will hear you."