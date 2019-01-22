English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ajay Devgn On MeToo Movement: It Is Good That So Many Stories Are Coming Out

    By
    |

    The MeToo Movement which fired up in India after beginning in Hollywood in October 2017, is shaking up the entertainment industry among others. The Movement has given platform and a space for women to voice themselves and bring to justice, the perpetrators of sexual harassment against them. This has led many in Bollywood to reflect on the reality of certain things in the film industry and see how to bring about a change. Ajay Devgn and Kajol recently shared their views on the MeToo Movement. Read what they had to say.

    'There Are Good People And Bad People In Every Industry'

    When asked if so many accounts of sexual harassment within the industry surfacing could be demotivating to the next generation of people to enter the industry, Ajay Devgn told IANS, "Look, there are good people and bad people in every industry. So, people should know that in the first place."

    'It Is Good That Many Stories Are Coming Out'

    "Then I would also like to mention that it is good that many stories are coming out (in the public), but one also has to understand that while most of the accounts are possibly real, some might have taken advantage of the gaining momentum. Therefore, investigation is needed," he added.

    However, He Feels We Must Proceed With Caution

    However, he feels we must proceed with caution. He said, "When people take advantage of the movement, it harms the purpose of the actual cause. Not all people are bad. But if we are only projecting one side, the next generation might get scared to step into the industry. That is why it is important to be responsible."

    Kajol Feels Common People Have The Power To Put Out Their Stories

    Kajol added to this, "You (people) have the huge power of the digital medium, so do not discount that. Do not think that if you are not a big name, you will face injustice. You as common people have the power to put out your story and people will hear you."

    MOST READ: Deepika Padukone REACTS To Being The Most Valued Bollywood Celebrity Of 2018

    Read more about: ajay devgn kajol metoo
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 21:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue