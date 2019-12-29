Ajay Devgn On CAA Protests: Violence Is Not The Way; Through Violence We Harm Our Own Country!

Anti-CAA protests are continuing across the country since the amendment bill was cleared by the Parliament and signed by President Ram Nath Kovind to become an Act (Citizenship Amendment Act).

Many celebrities took to their social media to express their thoughts on the ongoing issue. The Police entry in the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University has been condemned by many including top celebs.

Bollywood stars who have expressed their opinions about the CAA include Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, etc.

As per the Act, the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come to India till December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious persecution will be granted Indian citizenship. The protesters claim that the bill is biased as it excludes the Muslims communities.

However, the Centre has stated that Muslim immigrants belong to Majorities group in their parent countries, while the other communities belong to the minorities.

The latest celebrity to voice out opinion on CAA and protests regarding CAA is actor Ajay Devgn. He says violence can never be a solution in democratic country like India. He told PTI, "My stand is, this is a democracy, the establishment is doing its job, is trying to bring out a rule. There is right of democracy. But the only thing I say is both have their rights, violence is not going to solve anything.

Ajay added, "Violence is not a solution because then we are harming our own country. Talks, opinions are all justified, violence is not the way. The problem is we have to be very careful when we talk. We can rub somebody the wrong way and we can influence the wrong or right people also. Till we are not aware of what is happening we can't speak about it."

Ajay Devgn's opinion of avoiding violence in a democracy is quite relevant to Superstar Rajinikanth's statement on CAA. Rajini had earlier stated, "Violence and rioting should not become a way to find solution for any issue. I request the people of India to stay united and vigilant keeping in mind the nation's security and welfare."