Ajay Devgn On His Fallout With Karan Johar: 'Our Relationship Was Not Soured'

Ajay Devgn And Kajol Talk About Their Infamous Fall-out With Karan Johar

The 'Singham' actor said, "Our relationship was not soured. We take a stand for our work, but when we meet, we settle it, because it is understood that we will stand up for our work. Fights happen in a family, you accept it and move on."

His wife Kajol, who is back to being pals with the filmmaker said, "I agree, never is a long time. This fraternity is a small family, and we stand up for each other also."

Ajay further added, "And there's no discrimination. We celebrate Eid and Diwali together."

The Devgn Couple On Social Media Trolling

Ajay said, "I have no problem when someone commenting on me. But I can't imagine what mentality lies behind those who troll small children." Kajol too made a valid point when she added, "If they were not celebrity kids, and normal kids, would you not consider that as bullying?" (sic)

Ajay Devgn Also Spoke About How The Idea For 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Germinated

"It started with a concept - The Unsung Warrior. So we want to start a series, not just about warriors, but even common people who can be inspiration. Tanhaji is the first of that series. We want to show that Tanhaji is not a state hero, he's a national hero. There's only a paragraph about him in our history books, but we want more people to know about him."

Ajay Devgn On The Golmaal Series

"I keep telling Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor that this is our pension plan," joked the superstar. Kajol further said, "I know this kind of comedy is very difficult for him, it's against his natural character, but he has managed to do that too. That's an achievement as an actor."