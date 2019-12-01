Rumour Has It! Ajay Devgn Roped In For Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan Project?

Ajay Devgn, the action hero of Bollywood is all set to welcome 2020 with some highly promising projects in his kitty. According to the latest reports, Ajay Devgn has been approached to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan project, which is directed by Aanand L Rai.

If the reports are to be believed, the Singham actor has already heard the script and is interested in being a part of the project. However, Ajay is yet to sign the dotted line, as he already has some interesting projects lining up, including Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, Maidaan, and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Earlier, it was reported that the Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan starrer is a sequel to Raanjanaa, the 2013-released love story. Raanjanaa marked the Bollywood debut of Dhanush, who is one of the most popular actors of Tamil Cinema. The movie also marked the actor's first collaboration with director Aanand L Rai.

However, the latest reports suggest that the Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan project is not a sequel to the Dhanush-Sonam Kapoor starrer, but deals with a fresh theme. But the team is planning to name the project Raanjanaa 2, as it also deals with the unique love story of a South Indian boy and North Indian girl, much like Raanjanaa.

Initially, it was rumored that Hrithik Roshan will essay a pivotal role in the Aanand L Rai directorial. But later, the reports were revealed to be false. The Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan starrer is jointly produced by director Aanand's home banner Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T Series.

During the trailer launch of his international project The Extraordinary Journey Of Fakir, Dhanush had confirmed that he is joining hands with Aanand L Rai once again for a Bollywood film. The team is expected to launch the film officially by the beginning of 2020.