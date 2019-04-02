English
    Ajay Devgn: Now Female Actors Have More Shelf Life Or As Much Shelf Life As Male Actors

    Ajay Devgn, who's all set for his next film, De De Pyaar De, releasing May 17, says now female actors enjoy a longer shelf life now. Ajay, who is sharing screen space with his 90s co-star Tabu and Rakul Preet, said the change has come in past one decade.

    "Today things are different than what they were ten years ago, in terms of shelf life of female actors. Now they have more shelf life or as much shelf life as male actors. There is no difference today but earlier there was. We have Tabu and Kajol and others working still," Ajay told reporters here at the trailer launch of De De Pyaar De.

    Ajay also said that working on the romantic comedy after a long gap was a great experience for him.

    Ajay also celebrated his 50th birthday at the trailer launch and said age is just a number. "Ageing is about how you feel and not about the number. All my contemporaries are so fit. I think staying fit must be a conscious decision because the intention was that what you could do 25 years ago... you could still do it. I am happy that I can do exactly that."

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
