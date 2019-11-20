Ajay Devgn Says Working With Kajol In 'Tanhaji' Felt Like Home On Sets!

Ajay Devgn On Working With Kajol

"I don't know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won't be able to differentiate," the actor told reporters at the trailer launch of the film.

Ajay Devgn On Why 'Tanhaji' Is A Special Film

"Apart from being my 100th film, it's really a special film because when you a play a historical character like Tanhaji, who has been such a great warrior, it increases your responsibility as an actor. Sharad (Kelkar) also said the same thing when he was asked about his experience playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film. So, it is important to see you don't portray such characters in (the) wrong manner," said the superstar.

The Actor Talks About The Action In The Film

"As far as the stunts go, I injured myself several times executing them. Right now, my leg is injured," revealed Ajay Devgn.

The Superstar Reveals How He Prepped For His Role As Tanhaji Malusare

"I only followed my director. Whatever books or documents we have read for the making of this film, there isn't much detailed information available about Tanhaji's behavior, so you have to imagine and maintain (the) dignity of the character while portraying it."

Ajay Devgn Talks About His Co-star Saif Ali Khan

Speaking about reuniting with his 'Omkara' co-star Saif Ali Khan who plays the main antagonist in the film, Ajay said, "I just love him and we get along very well."