Ajay Devgn Signs A New Film; To Play IAF Commander Vijay Karnik In Bhuj: The Pride Of India!

All You Need To Know About This Film

The film is is based on a true incident and is one of India's most fascinating war-related stories. Devgn will be essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in this flick which is penned and will be helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

A Courageous Tale That Needs To Be Told

Speaking about the film to The Times Of India, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "This courageous tale needs to be told because we want the current and the coming generation to know about this brave soldier, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who played a significant role in India's victory in the 1971 war. He was heroic enough to take this bold step of involving civilians in a war.

Bhushan Kumar On Casting Ajay Devgn

He further said, "Who better than Ajay Devgn for the role of Vijay Karnik? We are working with him currently in De De Pyaar De and Taanaji, and we are glad that he is on board for this film, too."

This Is What Vijay Karnik Has To Say About Ajay Devgn Playing Him On Celluloid

"We were fighting a war and if there had been any casualties of any of these women, it would have been a great loss. But I took the decision and it worked out. I had briefed them where they could take shelter if attacked and they followed it bravely.

Also, I could only see Ajay Devgn essaying my character and I'm glad that he's on board."