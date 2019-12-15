Ajay Devgn Starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Lands In Legal Trouble

Ajay Devgn will be soon be seen on screen in the keenly awaited 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. The movie is a special one for Devgn as it will mark his 100th outing that the box office. The actor will also be reuniting with wife Kajol after 11 years with the film.

But the historical drama seems to have landed itself in a legal coup. A petition has been filed against the makers of the film in the Delhi High Court alleging misinterpretation of historical facts. The Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh has claimed that the makers have not been honest with the true ancestry of Tanaji Malusare. The court will be taking up the case on December 19.

The petitioners have demanded the Central Board of Film Certification CBFC not to certify the movie. The Sangh claims that makers have portrayed Tanaji belonging to the Maratha community for commercial gains when in fact he belongs to the Kshatriya Mahadeo Koli clan.

In the meantime, the movie directed by Om Raut has garnered impressive pre-release buzz. 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T series and Ajay Devgn Ffilms. The movie stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Tanaji.

On the other hand, Kajol will be seen essaying the part of Savitribai Malusare. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan as the chief antagonist named Uday Bhan. The film also features actor Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar as Shelaar Mama and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj respectively. 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ is all set to hit the silver screens next year on January 10.

