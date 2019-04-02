OOPS! Ajay Devgn Takes A Dig At Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's Age Difference

Ahem! Ahem!

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn plays a 50 years old man, who is in love with a young girl (Rakul Preet) and in one of the scenes, when Javed Zafferi lectures him about 'not' dating a girl, who's half of his age, Ajay says that he's not the first person who's dating a younger girl and while giving example of such relationships, he takes up the name of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan!

We wonder if Kareena & Saif will be offended with this scene or let it go?

Meanwhile, Here's How Netizens Are Reacting To The Trailer..

Pratyush Patra @KalamWalaBae: "With #DeDePyaarDe two people are trying to make their way back: @Rakulpreet to Bollywood #AlokNath to public eye One shouldn't have gone. Other shouldn't have returned." [sic]

Gautham Pattikonda‏ @pgautham

"#DeDePyaarDeTrailer is super killer. @ajaydevgn is a treat and #Tabu rocks as always. And @Rakulpreet, you're killing it with your choices lady. Looking forward to this." [sic]

shubham kumar‏ @shubhamkamble82

"#DeDePyaarDeTrailer definitely looks like watch in theatres near you kind of a movie for all movielovers and that can only possible if ignore #tamilRockers for the days during release @ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet #Tabu." [sic]

Harsh Thakkar‏ @hars42718442

"Amazing one.!!! Loved it. It is going to be a unique one in comedy segment. #DeDePyaarDeTrailer @ajaydevgn killer expression @Rakulpreet gorgeous one with amazing dilouges #Tabu and and #LuvRanjan ka drama Perfect pack !" [sic]

girish wankhede‏ @girishwankhede

"#DeDePyaarDeTrailer is out & it's hilarious!D struggle btwn old & new! Super excited 2 see @AjayDevgn & #tabu again! Though m still hung on to their last rivalry frm #Dhrishyam but this looks fresh & funny!!" [sic]

Kushan Nandy‏ @KushanNandy

"This witty, unabashed #DeDePyaarDeTrailer has blockbuster written all over it!" [sic]