OOPS! Ajay Devgn Takes A Dig At Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's Age Difference
About an hour ago, Ajay Devgn unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film, De De Pyaar De and the trailer is high on funny dialogues and hilarious scenes. The film, which is directed by Akiv Ali and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, also casts Tabu and Rakul Preet in the lead roles and is all set to release on May 17, 2019.
Ahem! Ahem!
In the trailer, Ajay Devgn plays a 50 years old man, who is in love with a young girl (Rakul Preet) and in one of the scenes, when Javed Zafferi lectures him about 'not' dating a girl, who's half of his age, Ajay says that he's not the first person who's dating a younger girl and while giving example of such relationships, he takes up the name of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan!
We wonder if Kareena & Saif will be offended with this scene or let it go?
Meanwhile, Here's How Netizens Are Reacting To The Trailer..
Pratyush Patra @KalamWalaBae: "With #DeDePyaarDe two people are trying to make their way back: @Rakulpreet to Bollywood #AlokNath to public eye One shouldn't have gone. Other shouldn't have returned." [sic]
Gautham Pattikonda @pgautham
"#DeDePyaarDeTrailer is super killer. @ajaydevgn is a treat and #Tabu rocks as always. And @Rakulpreet, you're killing it with your choices lady. Looking forward to this." [sic]
shubham kumar @shubhamkamble82
"#DeDePyaarDeTrailer definitely looks like watch in theatres near you kind of a movie for all movielovers and that can only possible if ignore #tamilRockers for the days during release @ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet #Tabu." [sic]
Harsh Thakkar @hars42718442
"Amazing one.!!! Loved it. It is going to be a unique one in comedy segment. #DeDePyaarDeTrailer @ajaydevgn killer expression @Rakulpreet gorgeous one with amazing dilouges #Tabu and and #LuvRanjan ka drama Perfect pack !" [sic]
girish wankhede @girishwankhede
"#DeDePyaarDeTrailer is out & it's hilarious!D struggle btwn old & new! Super excited 2 see @AjayDevgn & #tabu again! Though m still hung on to their last rivalry frm #Dhrishyam but this looks fresh & funny!!" [sic]
Kushan Nandy @KushanNandy
"This witty, unabashed #DeDePyaarDeTrailer has blockbuster written all over it!" [sic]
Urvashi Rautela Reacts To Her 'Inappropriate' Video With Boney Kapoor Going Viral On The Internet!